Chenango Forks and Chenango Valley youth football host fundraising day for Kerri Hamilton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Chenango Forks and Chenango Valley youth football programs hosted a fundraiser for Kerri Hamilton during a full day of games at Chenango Forks High School on Sunday.

Kerri is currently battling cancer and has been a fixture in both communities as she’s worked in each school district. She also has three daughters who have each been involved with the Forks cheerleading program.

“The community, whether it’s Forks and Valley or any community within Broome county or other areas, somebody needs help, we’re there. We’re there to help support them in anyway possible. It’s just the way we are. We may be rivals but when it comes to somebody needing help, we’re all there for whoever needs it,” said April Rauscher from Chenango Valley.

The two programs played four games in varying age groups as both communities showed out in big numbers.

During the games, fans donated money to the Hamilton family and wrote cards in support of Kerri. The event raised over two thousand dollars.

”The little cheerleaders are walking up and down the stadium, collecting all the change that anybody is willing to give to support the family during this hard time. We are also making a huge banner, and they’re making cards that they can send home for the family so they can know how much they’re loved,” said Jessica Walker from Chenango Forks.

For those who want to donate to Kerri and her family, Allyson Pratt, the cheer commissioner for the Chenango Forks Community Association, is accepting donations at the Venmo handle @Allyson-Pratt with the note “Kerri”.

There is also a Kerri Hamilton Support private group on Facebook where friends and family are encouraged to join and share memories and pictures they have of Kerri.

