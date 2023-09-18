Dog Walking Forecast--Piper

Clouds & Showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers a few thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 68 (64-70) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 50 (46-52) Wind NW becoming W 10-15 mph

There are a couple of lows and associated fronts along the coast. We also have a low over Quebec. These

features will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and early Tuesday.

As high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon. This high will give

us pleanty of sunshine and a nice dry stretch from Wednesday until Saturday.

A low will develop to our south and move northward. This will give us clouds and showers for

Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Dead After Motorcycle/Lawnmower Accident
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Here’s what you need to know about new cannabis license regulations
use
22nd Annual Blues on the Bridge is a smash hit

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Lizzie
Dog Walking Forecast featuring Fiona & Frida!
Dog Walking Forecast-- Fiona & Frida
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Gunner
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Ella