Dog Walking Forecast--Piper

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers a few thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 68 (64-70) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 50 (46-52) Wind NW becoming W 10-15 mph

There are a couple of lows and associated fronts along the coast. We also have a low over Quebec. These

features will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and early Tuesday.

As high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon. This high will give

us pleanty of sunshine and a nice dry stretch from Wednesday until Saturday.

A low will develop to our south and move northward. This will give us clouds and showers for

Sunday.

