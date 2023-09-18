E. Coli detected in Village of Afton water

AFTON, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department is advising Village of Afton residents to boil their water after E. Coli was found in the village’s water system.

In a Facebook post from Dept. 16, the health department said E. Coli was reported in one of two drinking water samples on Sept. 15. The department said the presence of the bacteria could indicate that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

Attention Village of Afton residents: E. coli bacteria found in the VILLAGE OF AFTON’S WATER SYSTEM BOIL YOUR WATER... Posted by Chenango County Health Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023

E. Coli can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. The department said the risks of E. Coli could be especially detrimental to the health of infants, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The health department said you should bring all water to a rolling boil for drinking, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

On Sept. 18, the department said samples of the water were delivered to a testing lab Monday morning, but the tests take around 30 hours to run. Results are expected Tuesday afternoon. Until then the department said people should continue to boil their water because it may still be contaminated with E. Coli.

Additionally, the department is asking Afton residents to let others know that they may have to boil their water.

