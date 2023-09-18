Gov. Hochul signs State Sen. Webb’s bill in support of not-for-profit rideshare organizations

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation aimed to protect access to not-for-profit carsharing services like Ithaca Carshare. The law allows risk retention groups registered in New York State to offer automobile insurance coverage from out of state.

Representatives from Ithaca Carshare were relieved about the news because it could support the organization’s services. The not-for-profit paused operations in May following the pull-out from the New York Market insurance carrier. The new law allowed the rideshare organization to get insurance from out of state.

State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52), who is a sponsor of the bill, called the signing an exciting day for Ithaca and the state.

“One of the great things about this bill is it not only expands access to this great program but, it also helps with regards to non-profits,” said Webb. “Majority of their work focuses on transportation, and it actually gives them the option to get access to auto insurance.”

Representatives said Ithaca Carshare looks to reopen to the public in March 2024.

