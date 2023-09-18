Lots of dry weather ahead this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clouds and some clear sky. A stary shower is possible. Low: 48-53

Tuesday: Partly sunny early with a shower possible. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 61-67

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 41-49

Forecast Discussion:

A weakening cold front will move through this evening and bring a few showers to us but this activity will decrease with loss of daytime heating. Variable clouds to clear breaks are on the way overnight. There is a small chance the Northern Lights could be visible if conditions line up favorably. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will dominate most of this week and we expect a lot of dry weather with seasonable temperatures.

The next chance of rain comes late this week into the weekend. It may come from a disturbance that develops along the southeast coast of the US. I say ‘may’ because there is uncertainty in the disturbance timing and location. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and lawnmower
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
St. Michael’s Church hosts annual Carpathian Festival
Here’s what you need to know about new cannabis license regulations

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Lots of dry weather ahead this week
wbng
Off and on showers
Some showers Monday before dry weather returns
Some showers Monday before dry weather returns