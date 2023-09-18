Lots of dry weather ahead this week

Tonight: Clouds and some clear sky. A stary shower is possible. Low: 48-53

Tuesday: Partly sunny early with a shower possible. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 61-67

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 41-49

Forecast Discussion:

A weakening cold front will move through this evening and bring a few showers to us but this activity will decrease with loss of daytime heating. Variable clouds to clear breaks are on the way overnight. There is a small chance the Northern Lights could be visible if conditions line up favorably. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will dominate most of this week and we expect a lot of dry weather with seasonable temperatures.

The next chance of rain comes late this week into the weekend. It may come from a disturbance that develops along the southeast coast of the US. I say ‘may’ because there is uncertainty in the disturbance timing and location. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.

