New colorful crosswalks serve as finishing touch for downtown Binghamton’s arts district

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- When passing through downtown Binghamton in recent months, it’s likely you’ve seen two things: More art and construction.

Colorful crosswalks on the corner of Henry and State streets are the latest additions in an effort to beautify the city.

“When we have First Friday events in Binghamton, we just had LUMA two weekends ago, you really want to make it inviting,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “These crosswalks are one of the last examples to note here is where our arts district is.”

While adding color to a few of the city’s crosswalks may seem small, it’s part of a greater initiative. The effort to turn State Street into Binghamton’s Art District started with a complete transformation of the roadway. It included a complete reconstruction of State Street down to the old bricks, underground water and sewer lines, wider sidewalks, a new landscape and new lighting.

Through continued investment in the arts, Kraham said providing resources that will make the area more visually appealing and accessible is a priority.

“Arts are an economic engine,” said Kraham. “Whether it’s performing arts or our many art galleries that are on State Street, especially our independent restaurants that support events and bring a lot of people to Downtown Binghamton, it’s important that they have the infrastructure that helps out.”

The beautification of downtown is far from over as planned projects will look to improve other areas in the district including Washington, Water and Henry streets.

