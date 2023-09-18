New York State’s wage transparency law goes into effect

(MGN Online)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Employers with four or more employees will now be required to list compensation ranges for job opportunities, promotions or transfers.

The new pay transparency law went into effect on Sept. 17, although Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law in 2022. Employers will need to list the minimum and maximum annual salary or hourly compensation believed to be accurate at the time of posting the position, the New York State Department of Labor said.

Additionally, employers will need to clearly state if a position is commission-based. It also prohibits employers from retaliating against their employees who discuss their pay with their coworkers.

Governor Hochul said the law helps with empowering the average worker.

“With the implementation of our pay transparency law, New York is once again at the cutting edge of promoting fairness and equity in the workplace,” she said. “Wage disparities have deepened inequality in our state for far too long and put countless workers, particularly women and people of color, at a disadvantage.”

For more information about the law, go to the New York State Department of Labor website at this link.

