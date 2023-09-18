Off and on showers
More dry weather?
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers a few thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 68 (64-70) Wind NNW 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 50 (46-52) Wind NW becoming W 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Late day sunshine. 0-.05″ 20% High 66 (62-68) Wind NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 Wind W 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 44
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 48
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50
SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. High 70 Low 52
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 68 Low 54
There are a couple of lows and associated fronts along the coast. We also have a low over Quebec. These
features will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and early Tuesday.
As high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon. This high will give
us pleanty of sunshine and a nice dry stretch from Wednesday until Saturday.
A low will develop to our south and move northward. This will give us clouds and showers for
Sunday.
