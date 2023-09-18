Off and on showers

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers a few thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 68 (64-70) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 50 (46-52) Wind NW becoming W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Late day sunshine. 0-.05″ 20% High 66 (62-68) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 44

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. High 70 Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 68 Low 54

There are a couple of lows and associated fronts along the coast. We also have a low over Quebec. These

features will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and early Tuesday.

As high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon. This high will give

us pleanty of sunshine and a nice dry stretch from Wednesday until Saturday.

A low will develop to our south and move northward. This will give us clouds and showers for

Sunday.

