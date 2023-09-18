One Dead After Motorcycle/Lawnmower Accident

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - State Police responded to an incident on Hawleyton Road between a motorcycle and a riding lawnmower around two thirty yesterday afternoon.

According to police, 74-year-old Danny M. Shepard of Binghamton was handling a riding lawnmower near the roadway and front lawn of his residence at 1415 Hawleyton Road. 28-year-old Justin T. Tarbox, also of Binghamton, was riding a motorcycle and traveling south when the two collided.

Shepard was pronounced dead at the scene and Tarbox was taken to Wilson Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

