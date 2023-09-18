St. Michael’s Church hosts annual Family Fest

(use)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) - The tastes and sounds of Central Europe could be heard throughout parts of Binghamton at this year’s Carpathian festival.

The family-friendly event was held along Clinton Street at Saint Michael’s recreation center on its parish grounds.

Polka music had folks on their feet while plenty of traditional halupki and halusky was dished out.

Two raffles were held, one for kids and one for the adults.

Those involved with St. Michael’s orthodox church say the Family Fest, which has been going strong over the last twenty-five plus years, is a great way to recognize the power of community.

” I think the real message is that you need each other, we couldn’t put this on by ourselves it took a lot of people to put this whole thing together people come to support this,” said Father Jim Dutko, “but we learned this during COVID no one is and Island you need everyone, it’s not good to be alone”.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Nowlan Road Fire in Port Dickinson
2 dogs rescued from house fire on Nowlan Road in Port Dickinson
The letter at the former site of the Glen Aubrey Post Office discloses the closure as of late...
Closure of Glen Aubrey Post Office causes challenges for residents, USPS responds
The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats during a timeout.
Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 2)
Raid at Conklin Deli turns up drugs, 2,980 packs of cigarettes without state tax stamp

Latest News

Traditional Hoop Dancing was underway at the festival on Sunday.
Cultures collide at the annual ‘Native Nations Festival’
One Dead After Motorcycle/Lawnmower Accident
use
22nd Annual Blues on the Bridge is a smash hit
Blues on the Bridge