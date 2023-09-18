St. Michael’s Church hosts annual Family Fest

Binghamton (WBNG) - The tastes and sounds of Central Europe could be heard throughout parts of Binghamton at this year’s Carpathian festival.

The family-friendly event was held along Clinton Street at Saint Michael’s recreation center on its parish grounds.

Polka music had folks on their feet while plenty of traditional halupki and halusky was dished out.

Two raffles were held, one for kids and one for the adults.

Those involved with St. Michael’s orthodox church say the Family Fest, which has been going strong over the last twenty-five plus years, is a great way to recognize the power of community.

” I think the real message is that you need each other, we couldn’t put this on by ourselves it took a lot of people to put this whole thing together people come to support this,” said Father Jim Dutko, “but we learned this during COVID no one is and Island you need everyone, it’s not good to be alone”.

