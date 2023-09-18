Staten Island man indicted on vehicular manslaughter charge

(Delaware County District Attorney's Office)
By Natalie Moses
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Rudolph E. Pacheco, 70, of Staten Island, NY, was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court on Sept.15.

On Aug. 2, the defendant was accused of operating a vehicle on New Kingston Road in the Town of Middletown with a blood alcohol content level greater than .18.

The district attorney’s office said, due to his high level of intoxication, the defendant drove on the side of the road and hit two elderly pedestrians; a husband and wife who were on a walk. The defendant initially stopped after the crash but then quickly fled the scene until his car was stopped about 12 miles away.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the emergency room to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Delaware County Grand Jury handed up a nine-count indictment accusing the defendant of Vehicular Manslaughter in the first and second degree; a class C and D felony, aggravated vehicular homicide; a class B felony, assault in the second degree; a class D violent felony, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash that resulted in death; a class D felony.

The Delaware County Court Judge John L. Hubbard ordered bail to be set at the sum of $50,000 cash, $250,000 secured bond and $500,000 partially secured bond.

On Sept. 15, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea to all charges and a conference is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and lawnmower
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Here’s what you need to know about new cannabis license regulations
St. Michael’s Church hosts annual Carpathian Festival

Latest News

Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident that occurred outside American Legion
AK-47, loaded magazines taken from Binghamton residence
Broome County jury finds fetanyl dealer guilty
Fall activities will be in the park in the coming weeks.
Yogi Bear’s Binghamton Jellystone Park introduces a haunted campground this fall