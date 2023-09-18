Staten Island man indicted on vehicular manslaughter charge

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Rudolph E. Pacheco, 70, of Staten Island, NY, was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court on Sept.15.

On Aug. 2, the defendant was accused of operating a vehicle on New Kingston Road in the Town of Middletown with a blood alcohol content level greater than .18.

The district attorney’s office said, due to his high level of intoxication, the defendant drove on the side of the road and hit two elderly pedestrians; a husband and wife who were on a walk. The defendant initially stopped after the crash but then quickly fled the scene until his car was stopped about 12 miles away.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the emergency room to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Delaware County Grand Jury handed up a nine-count indictment accusing the defendant of Vehicular Manslaughter in the first and second degree; a class C and D felony, aggravated vehicular homicide; a class B felony, assault in the second degree; a class D violent felony, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash that resulted in death; a class D felony.

The Delaware County Court Judge John L. Hubbard ordered bail to be set at the sum of $50,000 cash, $250,000 secured bond and $500,000 partially secured bond.

On Sept. 15, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea to all charges and a conference is scheduled for Oct. 10.

