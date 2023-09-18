Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A community member was driving from Endicott to Vestal when traveling across the Vestal Avenue bridge and noticed the damaged infrastructure created a speed bump in the road.

Peter Olevano felt a jolt that concerned him and others driving across the same bridge. That bump had become a serious issue and hazard for the traveling public according to authorities.

“I talked to the highway department for Vestal who is responsible for plowing the bridge, their concern is that it’s a plow hazard it’s dangerous to the plow driver,” said Olevano. “It’s getting to the point where if you hit it just right it could blow a tire, damage your alignment, it’s a hazard for the traveling public.”

After doing research, Olivano said he found out the Broome County Highway Department was in charge of the bridge’s maintenance but has been told they’ve put off work on the bridge due to future reconstruction.

“The reluctance from what I’ve been told from Broome County to do any work at all is that the bridge is scheduled to be reconstructed several years down the road,” said Olivano. “Which is not acceptable, you shouldn’t have to wait several years to get something fixed.”

