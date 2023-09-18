World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

