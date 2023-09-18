Yogi Bear’s Binghamton Jellystone Park introduces a haunted campground this fall

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As fall and Halloween come right around the corner, businesses in the area are preparing their fall activities. For the first year, Yogi Bear’s Binghamton Jellystone Park in Endicott is creating a haunted area on its campground.

General Manager Moriah Abbott said this is her favorite time of year.

“We’re super excited about this year,” Abbott said. “It’s our first year having our haunted trail. We’re calling it haunted campground and it’s just one section of our camp so the rest of the camp is super fun and family-friendly but we will have this one section that is a little on the scarier side.”

The trail will kick off with a “Mad Science” weekend from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and then the haunted campground will take form. The campground is looking for volunteers to be a part of this scare team. If you are interested you can contact the park anytime before Oct. 1.

Other than the “Haunted Campground”, more fall activities are in store at Jellystone. Abbott said there are tons of activities for the family so they do not have to leave the campground during their stay.

“Fall out here on the campground is my favorite time of year,” Abbott said. “It’s really awesome. We do this really fun game out in the backfield it’s called ‘Apple Smash.’ It’s where we have these giant slingshots and you can fling these apples at big targets. So, that’s a lot of fun.”

There will also be a magic pumpkin patch hayride. It is also offering a “Fall Awesome Pass” that lets you do all the activities for a lower price.

“It’s just a ton of and you can just come out really enjoy the fall, enjoy your family here together and enjoy all of the fun activities and stuff that we offer,” Abbott said.

