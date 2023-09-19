Chenango County lifts boil water advisory for Afton

AFTON, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department has lifted its boil water advisory for the village of Afton Tuesday.

The advisory was initially put into place on Sept. 16 after E. Coli was found in the water. However, the health department said recent testing now shows the minimum standards for the New York State Sanitary Code.

The department said Afton residents can now resume normal water activity.

Anyone who wants to know more can contact the Environmental Division of the Chenango County Health Department at 607-337-1673.

