Cortland County man arrested on attempted sexual abuse charges

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man following an investigation into sex abuse allegations.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Michael A. Demott, 56, of Taylor, NY with attempted sex abuse in the first degree, a felony. He was also charged with attempted sex abuse in the second and third degrees and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

According to police, the allegations occurred between 2021 and 2023 at an undisclosed location in the Town of Taylor. The investigation determined Demott attempted to subject one victim to inappropriate contact over several occasions over the time period.

Demott and the victim knew each other.

He was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 16 and later released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and lawnmower
Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive
AK-47, loaded magazines taken from Binghamton residence
Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents
Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident that occurred outside American Legion

Latest News

‘Social on State’ announces temporary closure
‘Tioga County Sheriff’s Award Ceremony’ honors its members
Chenango County lifts boil water advisory for Afton
‘National Voters Registration Day’ to bring awareness for voting registration