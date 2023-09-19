Cortland County man arrested on attempted sexual abuse charges

TAYLOR, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man following an investigation into sex abuse allegations.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Michael A. Demott, 56, of Taylor, NY with attempted sex abuse in the first degree, a felony. He was also charged with attempted sex abuse in the second and third degrees and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

According to police, the allegations occurred between 2021 and 2023 at an undisclosed location in the Town of Taylor. The investigation determined Demott attempted to subject one victim to inappropriate contact over several occasions over the time period.

Demott and the victim knew each other.

He was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 16 and later released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

