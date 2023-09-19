Dry days and chilly nights

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly with areas of fog. A few clouds could move through. Low: 39-49

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High: 64-69

Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. Isolated frost in the normally coldest areas is possible. Low: 39-47

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will dominate the rest of this week and we expect a lot of dry weather with seasonable temperatures during the day and cool low temperatures at night. The surface high pressure crests on top of us Thursday and we’ll see a small risk of some isolated, outlying frost.

The next chance of rain comes late this week into the weekend. It may come from a disturbance that develops along the southeast coast of the US. I say ‘may’ because there is uncertainty in the disturbance timing and location. We’ll keep an eye on it for you. The chance of rain is only around 30% and late in the day Saturday.

Early next week looks quiet as well with highs around 70.

