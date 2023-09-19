Good Shepard Village in Endwell undergoes $15M improvement project

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Good Shepard Village in Endwell is expected to receive a large improvement project. The improvements include enhanced therapy services with a new therapy room, a larger fitness center and revamped dining services.

The new dining service will feature an operational pub for residents to invite their families for a casual meal.

CEO Jason Santiago said the project looks to make the facility a better place for all residents both current and for the future.

“I’m excited for the growth of the organization we currently have a $15 million renovation project that’s taking place at the village,” said Santiago. “It’s going to make it not just a great place for current seniors to live here but for future seniors to come so we are expanding the footprint of the campus.”

The expanded dining services at the facility are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. The entire project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

