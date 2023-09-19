Guthrie reveals new ‘Simulation & Advanced Skills Institute’

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- In recognition of Healthcare Simulation Week, Guthrie cut the ribbon on its new Simulation & Advanced Skills Institute, SASI, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Guthrie said the multidisciplinary training facility will support physicians and medical, and surgical residents, nurses, ancillary staff and students. Robert Packer’s President Jow Sawyer said simulation plays a pivotal role by improving patient safety, inspiring confidence, helping their team learn from mistakes and increasing exposure to uncommon situations.

“It helps learn from mistakes so as we go back and look at where we can improve, we can do it right in the simulation and skills institute where we can mimic those actual surgical cases,” said Sawyer. “It’s customizable and accommodates a range of learners from novice to expert.”

The Simulation & Advanced Skills Institute has more than 10 simulation devices specifically designed to facilitate a more immersive, practical training experience.

