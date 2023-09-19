A lot of dry time today

Not done with the mild temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Late day sunshine. 0-.05″ 20% High 66 (62-68) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Periods of mostly clear. Low 44 (40-48) Wind W Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Low 44 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. A couple late day

showers. 20% High 70 Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 68 Low 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 70 Low 54

A low to our northeast, along with an upper level low will give us some early clouds, along

with a few showers. As the lows move out, we’ll have increasing sunshine this afternoon.

As high pressure moves in, we’ll have sunshine Wednesday until Friday.

A low will develop to our south and move northward. This will give us clouds and showers for

Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

