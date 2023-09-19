A lot of dry time today
Not done with the mild temperatures
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Late day sunshine. 0-.05″ 20% High 66 (62-68) Wind NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Periods of mostly clear. Low 44 (40-48) Wind W Calm-5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Low 44 Wind L&V
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 48
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50
SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. A couple late day
showers. 20% High 70 Low 52
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 68 Low 54
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 70 Low 54
A low to our northeast, along with an upper level low will give us some early clouds, along
with a few showers. As the lows move out, we’ll have increasing sunshine this afternoon.
As high pressure moves in, we’ll have sunshine Wednesday until Friday.
A low will develop to our south and move northward. This will give us clouds and showers for
Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.