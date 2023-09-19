‘Malnutrition Awareness Week,’ tips on how to improve nutritional health

(WBNG) -- The annual Malnutrition Awareness Week Campaign created by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, or ASPEN, will be celebrated from Sept. 18 through the 22.

Nutrition Service Director for Broome County WIC Michelle Figuerado said malnutrition comes in all sizes, and people with malnutrition can be underweight or overweight.

Figuerado said the goal of the awareness week is to educate healthcare professionals on the early detection, prevention and treatment of malnutrition. The awareness week also encourages residents to discuss their nutrition status with healthcare professionals.

Figuerado said this is a great time for everyone of all ages to learn more information on how to improve their nutritional health.

“Making sure that you’re eating healthy, getting lots of sleep, tracking the amount of exercise that you’re getting, and also limiting the screen time are ways you can improve your nutritional health,” said Figuerado.

She said this week provided a chance for people to recognize how harmful malnutrition can be.

“If you are not eating properly, you’re going to feel lethargic,” said Figuerado “Healthy diets are associated with decreasing the risk of certain cancers.”

For more information on this campaign follow the link.

