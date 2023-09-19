Man sentenced for sending sexually charged messages to who he thought was a teen boy

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man convicted of attempted dissemination of indecent materials to a minor in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said Paul L. Thayer, 41, of Utica, NY will serve a three-year term of probation supervision for the conviction. The office said Thayer drove from Utica to the Village of Walton, NY to meet a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy after sending the person numerous messages about sexual acts. This occurred on May 2.

Thayer admitted that he believed the person was 14. However, that boy was actually a fictitious entity controlled by an organization dedicated to catching predators, the office noted.

On Aug. 28, Thayer pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced on Monday.

The office noted that Thayer’s sentencing will include specific sex offender terms and conditions.

