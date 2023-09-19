‘National Voters Registration Day’ to bring awareness for voting registration

(WBNG) -- Tuesday is ‘National Voters Registration Day,’ a day designed to create awareness of the opportunities and different ways to register to vote.

With elections on their way, voting registration can be done at the local Board of Elections Office by filling out the registration form.

In many communities, a voter registration form can be found at other sites including post offices, libraries, town clerk offices and college campuses. There is a new and convenient way to register, an online application that allows the process to be completed from home.

Commissioners at the Chenango County Board of Elections Lou Monahan and Carly Hendricks explained the process for online registration.

“You would have to create an account because that’s how they know your identity,” said Hendricks. “Then you would fill out the verified information once the account gets created and that information gets sent to us and that’s a new option that just went into effect in May.”

Online registration can be found through the New York State Board of Elections or the DMV.

The deadline for voters’ registration is Oct. 28. The 2023 General Election is on Nov. 7.

