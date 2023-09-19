‘Social on State’ announces temporary closure

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After nearly 10 years of operation, the popular downtown Binghamton restaurant “Social on State” announced it will be closed until further notice.

The closure is a direct response to staffing shortages, staffing performance and ongoing internal issues, according to Owner Mark Yonaty.

Yanoty wanted to ensure the community knew the closure was only temporary and not permanent. Yanoty also noted that the closure was done to ensure the business was run and operated properly.

“I’m extremely a big advocate and passionate about revitalizing downtown so anytime a business closes it certainly tugs at my heartstrings a little bit,” said Yanoty. “That being said it was a necessary movement based on the way the place was being operated the lack of help the lack of performance from some of the staff and it was just time to do it.”

The owner went on to add the closure could last from two weeks to two months. It was noted that Yanoty’s new restaurant “Courtside” will not be affected by the closure.

