‘Tioga County Sheriff’s Award Ceremony’ honors its members

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office held an award ceremony dedicated to honoring numerous employees on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office recognized those who have served the department from five years to more than 35 years with service ribbons. Sergeant Chad Edwards was honored with the Life-Saving Medal along with Deputy Samuel Warner and Deputy Lawrence Alger honored with the Drug Buster Medal. The longest-tenured employee honored was Deputy Alan Bobier who received the 30-year of service ribbon.

Sheriff Gary Howard expressed his gratitude for the men and women who continue to work hard and dedicate their lives to work for the sheriff’s office and all that they do.

“It’s tough but my people forge forward and do their job,” said Howard. “I think they do a wonderful job for the county and for the citizens, I can’t say anything more and better than what they do for me.”

Sheriff Howard was recently recognized for his 45 years of service at the Tioga County Legislature’s meeting last Tuesday.

