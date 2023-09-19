Top Five Plays of the Week (9-18-23)
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top 5 plays of the week in the video above!
#5 - Declan Marshfield makes a diving catch for Bainbridge-Guilford in their loss to Delhi
#4 - Susquehanna Valley’s Jonathan Cortese gets loose for a long touchdown run in his team’s win over Oneonta
#3 - Jay Pipher catches a long touchdown pass as Waverly beats Sidney
#2 - Finn Stark stiff-arms a defender on his way into the endzone for Chenango Forks in their win over Schuyler
#1 - Angelo Kryzston makes a one-handed catch for Delhi as they beat Bainbridge-Guilford
