Unadilla man sentenced in arson case involving beer bottles filled with gasoline

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Thomas G. Harris; 31, who pleaded guilty to arson was sentenced to a five-year term of probation supervision for the crime.

Harris, of Unadilla, pleaded guilty to the crime on Aug. 21. On June 3, 2022, New York State Police responded to a report of a structure fire in the Town of Sidney. When police arrived, they discovered intact and broken beer bottles. Some of the bottles contained gasoline.

The office said that the victim claimed to have seen Harris throw the bottles and start the fire, but Harris told investigators he was not responsible for the blaze.

During the interview, investigators took buccal swabs from Harris and later, through testing, determined his DNA matched the presence on the bottles. He was arrested on Nov. 23, 2022.

Judge Gary Rosa ordered a pre-sentence investigation on, Aug. 21, the day Harris pleaded guilty. On Sept. 18, Judge Rosa passed the sentence accordingly and Mr. Harris was directed to immediately report to the Delaware County Department of Probation.

