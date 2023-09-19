Voters in NYS feel quaility of life is ‘worsening’ according to Siena College poll

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- A majority of registered voters in New York State felt the quality of life in New York was “worsening,” according to a Siena College poll released on Tuesday.

More than eight in 10 voters claimed the cost of living in NY was a major issue, including 80% of Democrats, Republicans and Independents. 57% of New Yorkers claimed the quality of life in the state was declining which is compared to the 14% that claimed it was improving. 27% called the cost of living the top issue for state leaders to address, followed by the recent influx of migrants at 19%, affordable housing at 18% and crime at 17%.

The top four issues were consistent with Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

Addressing the migrant issue was the most important for Republicans. The availability of affordable housing and the cost of living was virtually tied as the top issue for Democrats.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 10 to 13 among 804 registered voters. To see more results from the poll, follow this link.

