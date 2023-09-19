Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said it arrested a woman for stealing a vehicle from a car dealership on Sept. 15.

Police said on Sept. 14, troopers were advised that a woman, who was identified as Theresa A. Price; 48; of Utica, NY, took a used vehicle for a test drive from a car dealership and told employees there that she wanted her mechanic up the road to take a look at it. However, after she left, she did not return.

The next day, the vehicle was spotted on Interstate 90. Price was eventually arrested at a truck stop in the town of Pembroke, NY. She was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

She was taken back to Richfield Springs and processed. Later, she was turned over to the Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and lawnmower
AK-47, loaded magazines taken from Binghamton residence
Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident that occurred outside American Legion
Staten Island man indicted on vehicular manslaughter charge
Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents

Latest News

Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Good Shepard Village in Endwell undergoes $15M improvement project
Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
Sandy Beach Park
Sign-ups now available for the Broome County Riverbank Cleanup