Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said it arrested a woman for stealing a vehicle from a car dealership on Sept. 15.

Police said on Sept. 14, troopers were advised that a woman, who was identified as Theresa A. Price; 48; of Utica, NY, took a used vehicle for a test drive from a car dealership and told employees there that she wanted her mechanic up the road to take a look at it. However, after she left, she did not return.

The next day, the vehicle was spotted on Interstate 90. Price was eventually arrested at a truck stop in the town of Pembroke, NY. She was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

She was taken back to Richfield Springs and processed. Later, she was turned over to the Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

