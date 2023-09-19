Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A woman was sentenced to two to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree.

The Broome County District Attorney’s office said Jamie L. Walsh; 38, admitted that she entered the Vestal Walmart and stole items from it on March 14. Walsh had previously been arrested at that same Walmart for shoplifting and had been ordered to stay out of it. Her crime is a felony.

“Under New York State law, if a criminal defendant has been previously convicted of stealing from a business, they can be banned from that location,” District Attorney Korchak said in a news release. “If the defendant returns and again steals property, the charge may be elevated to felony burglary.”

Walsh has a prior burglary conviction from 2013. She waived her right to appeal.

The Vestal Police Department investigated the case.

