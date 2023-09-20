Binghamton men’s soccer drop home matchup to St. Peter’s 3-1

By Jacob Russo and Jackson Neill
Updated: 30 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s soccer team dropped their Tuesday home non-conference game to St. Peter’s 3-1.

This loss drops the Bearcats to just 2-5 on the season.

The Peacocks got the scoring started in the first half as Tim Strele netted a goal in the 39th minute. Then, with less than ten seconds to go in the first half, Mikkel Fodstad scored to put St. Peter’s up 2-0.

Then, in the 50th minute in the second half, Strele got his second goal of the game to give the Peacocks a 3-0 advantage.

Anthony Lazaridis scored in the 58th minute to put Binghamton on the board, but that’s all the Bearcats could manage making it a 3-1 final.

Next up, Binghamton will begin America East conference play with a home game on Saturday against New Hampshire at 6:07 p.m.

