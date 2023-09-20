Broadway Theatre League kicks off ‘Broadway in Binghamton’ with annual ‘Test Drive Your Seat’ event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- “Broadway in Binghamton” invites county residents to the annual “Test Drive Your Seat” event on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Broadway Theatre League wants guests who attend to see the theatre, view available season ticket inventory and test out their seats before needing to make purchases for the upcoming Broadway line-up.

Season tickets allow customers to receive benefits such as reserving a seat for all season shows, using the free ticket exchange program and gaining access to special pre-sales. Tina Niles with “Broadway in Binghamton” shared the advantages of the event.

“You spend a lot of money purchasing season tickets and so what we like to do is have the open house,” said Niles. “Folks can come down and see exactly what the seats and what the view is going to be like, gives us an opportunity to meet them, answer any questions they might have about becoming a season ticket holder.”

Current subscribers are still welcome to come and view the theatre and test drive seats before the first show of the M&T Bank season in November.

Season tickets are on sale now.

