Broome Co. Sheriff seeks public’s help finding man wanted on sex offender registration violation

By Mikayla Carney
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to a Broome County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies are searching are Casey Lyons, who is wanted a sex offender registration violation warrant. They are asking for assistance from county residents.

According to the office, Lyon’s last known whereabouts were in the area of Park Street in the City of Binghamton. He is described as 6 foot 1 inch tall , 170 pound white man whtie brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office asked any information on Lyon’s location be shared with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office or submitted online.

All tips will remain confidential.

