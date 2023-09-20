Chenango Arts Council announces schedule for upcoming season

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango Arts Council made an announcement for its 2023 to 24 season schedule and this year’s slate promised to be the biggest yet.

Recently, the organization received Downtown Revitalization Funds which allowed for improvements in lighting, sound and seating at the Martin W. Kappel Theater in Norwich.

The season opens with a beloved Neil Simon comedy, “Barefoot in the Park.” The comedy show is about a newlywed couple living in Manhattan during the 1960s. There will be three showings between Oct. 6 to 8.

Lead in “Barefoot in the Park” Julia Demeo shared her enthusiasm for the production.

”I am excited to be a part of this cast,” said Demeo. “This cast is amazing to work with and very friendly and kind and our director is amazing too. He’s done a lot to help me grow and I can’t wait to be on stage and to perform this show, I am really excited.”

Other upcoming shows include, “Film and Strings: Jekyll & Hyde”, performances of “The Nutcracker” come the holiday season and Cirque-style spectacular “Spring a-Ding-Ding.”

For more information on the upcoming schedule or to purchase tickets, follow the link.

