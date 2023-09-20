Delaware County man sentenced in contempt case

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Acting District Attorney announced that Derek T. Wignall, 31, of Hancock NY, was sentenced to a five-year probation supervision.

Wignall was found guilty of criminal contempt in the first degree, a class E felony. On May 31, the defendant violated an order of protection for breaking no contact with the protected party while incarcerated on unrelated charges. This resulted in Wignall being returned into custody.

After pleading guilty in August, the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the Delaware County Probation Department.

On Sept. 19 after receiving recommendations from the probation department, Wignall was sentenced to five-year probation supervision as well as 180 days of electronic monitoring, both supervised by Delaware County.

