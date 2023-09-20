Dog Walking Forecast--Lacey, Olivia and Pippa
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 44 (40-48) Wind L&V
High pressure moves in today, giving us a lot of sunshine. This will be our forecast over
the next few days.
A low will develop to our south and try to move northward. The high will act as a block, so
the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds and showers for
Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but dry time will dominate.
