Dog Walking Forecast--Lacey, Olivia and Pippa

wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 44 (40-48) Wind L&V

High pressure moves in today, giving us a lot of sunshine. This will be our forecast over

the next few days.

A low will develop to our south and try to move northward. The high will act as a block, so

the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds and showers for

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but dry time will dominate.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive
Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents
Unadilla man sentenced in arson case involving beer bottles filled with gasoline

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Raychel
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Piper
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Lizzie
Dog Walking Forecast featuring Fiona & Frida!
Dog Walking Forecast-- Fiona & Frida