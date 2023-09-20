Fall foliage update 9/20-9/26

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The weather is getting cooler, and fall is quickly approaching, which means leaves around the Southern Tier will start to change as well.

(WBNG)

Fall begins this Saturday, at 2:50 a.m. The Autumnal Equinox occurs because of the earth’s tilt and the way the sun angle is hitting the surface of the earth. With the equinox (both spring and fall), it means that the northern hemisphere will see equal sunlight and nighttime. As opposed to the solstices (summer and winter), which have the longest or shortest day of the year respectively.

Taking a look at the latest fall foliage map, most of the state still hasn’t seen much change in color. However, there are spots in the state that are starting to see changes.

(WBNG)

Starting off in the North Country, there are some spots that are reaching near-peak for color. For most parts across the Adirondacks, leaves are still just starting to change. That is the same for parts of the Southern Tier, with most of Delaware County showing slight changes in colors, and parts of Broome and Tioga as well.

More leaves are changing in Western New York, and in Rochester, with localized color change near Watertown.

Fall is just beginning, but the forecast is showing good weather for more leaves to change, as high temperatures will be on the mild side, while overnight lows will be cool. The Storm Track 12 weather team will keep you up-to-date with any new updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.