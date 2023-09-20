First female police chief in Bradford County’s history

Athens (WBNG) - History is happening over in Pennsylvania in Bradford County. The Athens Borough Police Department has sworn in Carla Dieg as its first female chief, which makes this a first in the county’s history. She was sworn in last week but will officially take over the role in October.

The incoming chief is no stranger to the community. Dieg’s latest role with the department has been serving as a school resource officer (SRO) for the area’s high school.

“The whole purpose of going to the police academy and becoming a police officer was to stay with helping the kids and being part of the community,” said Dieg.

Prior to her days with the department, it’s always been about public service, such as joining the U.S. Navy and becoming a chief.

“Along the way, I also was part of the S.T.A.R Program, which was a program for troubled youth. I did that for 16 years,” said Dieg.

Those leadership roles on her resume got her into the SRO position. Since then, the borough council, the mayor and more have seen her leadership and work ethic as a perfect fit to lead the next chapter of the department.

“It meant a lot, it really did to hear the support and outpouring from a lot of people in the community,” said Dieg. “I was really surprised.”

As she reflected on her experiences, she credits much of her success to qualifying as the department’s chief to the Navy. During that experience, she said she was sent overseas, had a leadership role, had to multitask and adjust to any evolving situation.

Looking ahead to October and beyond under her leadership, she would like to try more community-based efforts.

With the news out, Dieg said girls have come up to applaud her on the promotion and thank her for the representation. “The kids that recognize this are a lot of the reason that makes me happy,” said Dieg.

To anyone wanting to take on a leadership role, Dieg said if you want something, you need to go after it.

