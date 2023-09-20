Gillibrand announces legislative ammendments for disaster relief

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- As natural disasters become more frequent, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) announced new legislative amendments to provide relief.

The amendments include providing roughly $26 billion in emergency funding for three federal disaster programs, including FEMA, HUD and SBA. Other amendments include reforming the “Disaster Discovery Act” and providing $484 million for disaster relief funding for highways, roads and bridges.

“These investments would not only help mitigate damage caused by these events but also make it easier for communities to get the help they need when crisis strikes,” said Gillibrand.

Other amendments include $100 million in disaster relief funding for public transportation while another amendment would reduce delays for disaster survivors to receive food benefit assistance under the SNAP program.

