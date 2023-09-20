Gillibrand announces legislative ammendments for disaster relief

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- As natural disasters become more frequent, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) announced new legislative amendments to provide relief.

The amendments include providing roughly $26 billion in emergency funding for three federal disaster programs, including FEMA, HUD and SBA. Other amendments include reforming the “Disaster Discovery Act” and providing $484 million for disaster relief funding for highways, roads and bridges.

“These investments would not only help mitigate damage caused by these events but also make it easier for communities to get the help they need when crisis strikes,” said Gillibrand.

Other amendments include $100 million in disaster relief funding for public transportation while another amendment would reduce delays for disaster survivors to receive food benefit assistance under the SNAP program.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive
Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents
National Weather Service Center in Binghamton prepares for hectic weather season

Latest News

Peila View Farm
Peila View Farm to host ‘Autumn Family Fun’ while giving back to families
Pennsylvania State Senate votes to move 2024 Primary Election up 5 weeks
Hochul signs bills aimed at protecting voting rights
Gillibrand announces legislative ammendments for disaster relief
Klondike klepto charged for burglarizing home, car in Town of Fenton