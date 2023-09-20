High pressure overhead could allow some frost to develop

Tonight: Clear and cool. Some frost is possible in the outlying areas. Low: 36-46

Thursday: Morning valley fog and some frosty spots. Bright sun. High:65-70

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 39-47

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure dominates the rest of this week and we expect a lot of dry weather with seasonable temperatures during the day and cool low temperatures at night. The surface high pressure crests on top of us Thursday and we’ll see a small risk of some isolated, outlying frost overnight tonight. Lows will range in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The next chance of rain comes late this week into the weekend. It may come from a disturbance that develops along the southeast coast of the US. I say ‘may’ because there is uncertainty in the disturbance timing and location. We’ll keep an eye on it for you. The chance of rain is only around 20% and late in the day Saturday. The ‘most likely’ location of any rain would be well south/southeast of Binghamton.

Early next week looks quiet as well with highs around 70.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.