High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-19-23)

A soccer ball
A soccer ball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from Tuesday, September 19:

Boys’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 1, Chenango Forks - 3

Waverly - 0, Chenango Valley - 5

Vestal - 8, Binghamton - 0

Union-Endicott - 3, Johnson City - 0

Ithaca - 1, Maine-Endwell - 0

Winsdor - 0, Oneonta - 3

Girls’ Soccer:

Horseheads - 4, Union-Endicott - 0

Elmira - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 1

Unadilla Valley - 4, Greene - 1

Delhi - 2, Unatego - 0

Bainbridge-Guilford - 5, Oxford - 1

