High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-19-23)
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from Tuesday, September 19:
Boys’ Soccer:
Seton Catholic - 1, Chenango Forks - 3
Waverly - 0, Chenango Valley - 5
Vestal - 8, Binghamton - 0
Union-Endicott - 3, Johnson City - 0
Ithaca - 1, Maine-Endwell - 0
Winsdor - 0, Oneonta - 3
Girls’ Soccer:
Horseheads - 4, Union-Endicott - 0
Elmira - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 1
Unadilla Valley - 4, Greene - 1
Delhi - 2, Unatego - 0
Bainbridge-Guilford - 5, Oxford - 1
