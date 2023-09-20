Hochul signs bills aimed at protecting voting rights

(Contributed)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a series of bills Monday to protect voting rights in New York State.

The legislation includes allowing absentee ballots to be counted if they have been taped and show no signs of tampering. It also creates a “Golden Day” on the first day of the early voting period when New Yorkers can register to vote and cast their ballots at their polling place all on the same day.

Hochul said this package builds upon New York State’s ongoing efforts to improve and protect access to the ballot box for all state residents.

“By safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring equal access to the ballot box, we empower every New Yorker to have their voice heard,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State remains committed to strengthening our democratic process, championing the right to vote for every citizen and cementing our place as a national leader on voting rights.”

Monday’s legislation follows last year’s enactment of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York which Hochul’s office called the most expansive state-level voting rights act in the nation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive
Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents
National Weather Service Center in Binghamton prepares for hectic weather season

Latest News

Gillibrand announces legislative ammendments for disaster relief
Pennsylvania State Senate votes to move 2024 Primary Election up 5 weeks
Broadway Theatre League kicks off ‘Broadway in Binghamton’ with annual ‘Test Drive Your Seat’ event
Son of DICK’S Sporting Goods Founder to be honored for ‘retail leadership’