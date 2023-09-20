Hochul signs bills aimed at protecting voting rights

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a series of bills Monday to protect voting rights in New York State.

The legislation includes allowing absentee ballots to be counted if they have been taped and show no signs of tampering. It also creates a “Golden Day” on the first day of the early voting period when New Yorkers can register to vote and cast their ballots at their polling place all on the same day.

Hochul said this package builds upon New York State’s ongoing efforts to improve and protect access to the ballot box for all state residents.

“By safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring equal access to the ballot box, we empower every New Yorker to have their voice heard,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State remains committed to strengthening our democratic process, championing the right to vote for every citizen and cementing our place as a national leader on voting rights.”

Monday’s legislation follows last year’s enactment of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York which Hochul’s office called the most expansive state-level voting rights act in the nation.

