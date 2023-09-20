Klondike klepto charged for burglarizing home, car in Town of Fenton

FENTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a Binghamton man was arrested for two burglaries that occurred in the Town of Fenton.

On Sept. 18, deputies responded to an address on Chenango Street for a report of a burglary that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The office said the homeowner found the suspect, who was identified as Mitchell L. Paul Jr.; 24, of Binghamton, in a second-floor office room of the home.

Paul Jr. left the home on foot after he was yelled at by the homeowner, but the homeowner later noticed his laptop and several other electronics were missing. He also saw that a downstairs window was left ajar with the screen ripped out. There was also a half-eaten Klondike bar on the kitchen counter, the sheriff’s office noted.

Deputies were able to find Paul Jr. and recover the stolen items from a drawstring bag. He was charged with the following:

  • Burglary in the second degree, a class C felony
  • Grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony
  • Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony
  • Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

Later that morning, around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a separate burglary complaint at another residence that occurred nearby. The victim told deputies that some of his belongings, including a lottery ticket and gift cards, had gone from his vehicle overnight. Investigators from the 1:30 a.m. burglary told investigators from this burglary that they found the ticket and gift card in the drawstring bag.

As a result, Paul Jr. was additionally charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

