A lot of sunshine
Mild temperatures too
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 44 (40-48) Wind L&V
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 (68-74) Wind N Calm-5 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 Wind L&V
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50
SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. A couple late day
showers. 20% High 66 Low 52
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 66 Low 54
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 68 Low 54
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 Low 54
High pressure moves in today, giving us a lot of sunshine. This will be our forecast over
the next few days.
A low will develop to our south and try to move northward. The high will act as a block, so
the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds and showers for
Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but dry time will dominate.
