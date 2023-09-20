WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 44 (40-48) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 (68-74) Wind N Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 Wind L&V

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. A couple late day

showers. 20% High 66 Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 66 Low 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 68 Low 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 Low 54

High pressure moves in today, giving us a lot of sunshine. This will be our forecast over

the next few days.

A low will develop to our south and try to move northward. The high will act as a block, so

the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds and showers for

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but dry time will dominate.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.