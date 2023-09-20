NYS Legislatures Agriculture Committee raise awareness during ‘Farm & health Safety Week’

(WBNG) -- This week is “Farm & Health Safety Week” and the leaders of the New York State Legislature’s Agriculture Committee marked the occasion by raising awareness for farm safety.

NYS Lawmakers have been pushing for increased funding for “NYCAHM,” or the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health. “NYCAHM” provides safety audits, training for staff, health screenings and health clinics for farm workers.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo felt it was important to bring awareness to farm and health safety.

“To have farm health and safety week happening now is a great opportunity to really underline the importance and recommit ourselves to its importance during our next budget cycle,” said Lupardo.

According to the CDC, or Centers for Disease Control, agriculture had the highest fatality rate nationwide of any profession between 2019 to 2021. That includes 43 deaths by tractor accidents.

