Peila View Farm to host ‘Autumn Family Fun’ while giving back to families

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- Family-owned Peila View Farm is hosting its first “Autumn Family Fun” event this Saturday, inviting families to experience all the activities the farm has to offer first-hand.

Co-owner of the farm Michelle Peila noted this event is a partnership with the Chenango County Health Department. What makes this event special is the first 100 families who are involved in the Early Intervention and Children and Youth with Special Healthcare Needs Programs get to attend for free.

“It’s always fun to help bring a family to the corn maze,” said Peila. “If coming to the maze is going to set them back a little bit, this event will allow some of those families to make memories with their kids and not have to worry about where the grocery bill is going.”

Peila, her husband and three daughters have been working at the family farm for 10 years, and they’ve been trimming their corn maze into different themes for the last five years.

Getting to host events like this is what Peila looks forward to every year.

“I want to see parents making memories with their kids, parents having fun with their kids, being able to do the activities right along with the kids,” said Peila.

If you believe you qualify for a free voucher for “Autumn Family Fun” on Sept. 23, you can call Erica Curtis at (607) 373-2942.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.