Pennsylvania State Senate votes to move 2024 Primary Election up 5 weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania State Senate approved a bill Wednesday that moves up the 2024 Primary Election by five weeks.

This means the State Primary would be held on March 19 instead of April 23 if the bill also passes the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The new date prevents the Primary from interfering with the Jewish Holiday of Passover. It also gives Pennsylvania voters more of a say in deciding presidential nominees.

The bill passed the Republican-majority senate by a vote of 45 to 2. Only Senators Jarrett Coleman and Scott Hutchinson, both Republicans, voted “nay” on the measure.

