Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive
Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
Sunken-in Vestal Avenue bridge causes concerns for residents
Unadilla man sentenced in arson case involving beer bottles filled with gasoline

Latest News

Part of the bedroom in the Roberson Mansion where the game will take place.
Roberson Museum creates ‘Clue’-like mystery game based family’s history
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating
Town of Chenango Supervisor resigns