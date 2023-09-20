Roberson Museum creates ‘Clue’-like mystery game based on family’s history

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The game “Clue” is coming to life at the Roberson Museum & Science Center this October, but will have a local spin on it.

After doing a murder mystery show once a year in February, the Robberson Museum has seen many requests for an interactive game.

The Marketing & Events Coordinator at the museum Emily Kuebler heard these requests and decided to write one of her own. Based on local Roberson history, she created an interactive, murder mystery game that the community can come and play in the Roberson mansion.

”We’ve never really done anything like this before,” Kuebler said. “We have a murder mystery in February but that is more of a show. This is part show, part game and everything is extremely interactive.”

Because this was in such high demand, it sold out almost immediately. There is a waitlist you can sign up for in case someone can not make it to the Oct. 6 game.

The museum hopes there will be more in the future if this first one goes smoothly.

