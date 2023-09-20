Rumble Ponies roll through Somerset to take Game One of semifinal series

By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take down the Somerset Patriots 9-2 in the Northeast Division Series opening game. The Ponies lead the best-of-three series 1-0.

After Somerset took the lead on a Trey Sweeney home run, Binghamton responded in the bottom half of the first with a flurry of runs. The rally began when Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo home run to left. After putting a few men on, Hayden Senger ripped a ball to left to score Rowdey Jordan and give Binghamton the lead. The next batter was Rhylan Thomas, who also singled into left to score Agustin Ruiz.

With two men on, Jett Williams burst this game wide open, with a three-run home run to left, his first in Double-A.

From there, pitcher Luis Moreno threw a gem in relief of Christian Scott. The right-hander went five innings with one earned run and five strikeouts, which allowed the Rumble Ponies to stay well ahead of Somerset.

With the win, Binghamton is just one win away from an appearance in the Eastern League Championship.

Binghamton and Somerset will square off in Game Two of the series in Somerset on Thursday, September 1. First pitch from New Jersey is set for 6:35 p.m.

